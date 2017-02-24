James Corden Goes Behind the Music of Boy Band ‘Thr33way’

By Hayden Wright

You know the pantheon of great boy bands: the Beatles, the Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, *NSYNC, One Direction. But do your remember Thr33way? James Corden wants to remind you.

In a Late Late Show segment featuring Nick Kroll and Jordan Peele, the CBS host took fans behind the music of a supposed ’90s pop phenomenon. As the mockumentary goes, Thr33way aimed to “cut through all the innuendo” of contemporary boy band music. The trio performed songs like “I Want a Three-Way” and “Quit Playing Games With My Penis.” They were like the Backstreet Boys, minus the ambiguity about sex acts.

In one of the segment’s more inspired moments, Kroll remembers when they “ripped off” Hansen with an “MMMBop” cover called “MMMBoobs.”

“They took us to court and they won — quickly.”

From there, the floodgates of legal trouble opened. And like Milli Vannili, Thr33way were hiding a dark secret… about their sexual experience.

Watch it here: