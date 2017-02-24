Jason Derulo Drops ‘Swalla’ Featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

By Amanda Wicks

Jason Derulo combines dancehall rhythms with a Vegas club feel on his new single “Swalla” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

The rhythmic synths that pepper the opening sound straight out of the Caribbean. “Love in a thousand different flavors/ I wish that I could taste ’em all tonight,” Derulo sings in the opening verse. But things take a turn on the chorus, where he briefly shifts into an EDM build before getting back to his island vibes.

Derulo plays with the song’s title, suggesting all the women who have shown up for a party at his place take a drink while winking at the word’s other meaning. “Swal-la-la-la,” he sings.

Minaj doesn’t pull punches and makes sure her men know exactly what she’s not going to do. “Bad gal, nuh swalla nuttin’,” she raps in the opening line of her verse, before moving on to focus her impeccable style. “Word to the Dalai Lama/ He know I’m a fashion killer/ Word to John Galliano/ He cuppin that Valentino/ Ain’t no tellin’ me no,” she raps.

Listen to “Swalla” below.