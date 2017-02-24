Shan’s Weekend Hit List! (02.24.17)

Tomorrow come out and support my first charity event, “HeartFull” I’m hosting with Veronica De La Cruz from Kpix 5! All ticket proceeds go to two little kids who need heart transplants. It’s from 8 to midnight, we got our very own St. John dj-ing the night away, oh and its OPEN BAR! Tix athopeforheartsfoundation.org

Tomorrow and Sunday is the Treasure Island Flea Mardi Gras Celebration and the first 500 people get free mardi gras beads! Enjoy Happy hour specials 2 for 1 hurricane cocktails, over 30 food trucks serving New Orleans inspired foods, live jazz and more! Plus, it’s only $3!

Sunday join Academy of Friends’ for their 37th Annual Academy Awards Night Gala with ticket sales benefitting HIV/AIDS Services in the San Francisco Bay Area. In typical Academy of Friends’ fashion, everyone at the event will enjoy food, wine and champagne provided by the Bay Area’s finest restaurants! Head to AcademyOfFriends.Org for tix. Must be 21+.