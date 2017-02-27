WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.27.17)

February 27, 2017 9:41 AM
The guys discuss the infamous Oscars mistake, Nicki Minaj’s clothing line is being removed at KMart, and the Nokia 3310 is back. Greg found a new app that he can’t stop using, Steve Harvey loved the Oscars mess-up, and we play Trump Tweets. Greg calls Jackie and Shan out for saying they have haters, listeners call in about their hater stories, and Shaq ended his beef with JaVale McGee after his mom told him to stop.

