Future Plans on Dropping Another New Album on Friday: Report

By Amanda Wicks

Future has already dropped two albums in as many weeks, but is he planning on a third? He’ll be making his debut on The Ellen Show Thursday (March 2nd) and rumors are circulating that he plans on dropping yet another album the very next day.

Related: Ariana Grande and Future’s Raunchy ‘Everyday’ Video is Here (NSFW)

Reddit users discovered that Ellen‘s description of the Thursday show contains some big info about Future’s third possible drop. Besides sitting down with the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, and Lily Collins, Future will perform and attempt to set a record for a number of releases.

“Plus, one of the biggest rappers in music, FUTURE is on the show today!” the site stated. “He’ll be performing a song from his upcoming CD, ‘HNDRXX.’ He has the #1 album in the country this week with ‘Future,’ and is attempting to have three #1 albums in a row in three weeks—which will make him the first in history to do that! He’s bringing it all to Ellen!”

Future previously dropped his self-titled album and HNDRXX in February.