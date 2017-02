Hip Hop royalty stopped by the 99.7 [NOW!] Studios last week to talk with me about his new album with Remy Ma titled “Plata O Plomo”, his weight loss, and rap beef. Plus I talked with Fat Joe about one of his closest friends Big Pun (R.I.P), his longevity and his favorite places to go in the Bay!

Lets not forget, Fat Joe also broke down his TOP 5 Rappers of ALL TIME!

Check out the album Plata O Plomo in stores and online now!