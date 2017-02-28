Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.28.17)

Greg did something that Jason finds unethical this morning, a Biggest Loser trainer had a heart attack, and we have an inside look at the Oscars swag bags. The dictionary added new words including “yaaaas” and “sausage party”, a deleted tweet from the Oscars best picture mistake goes viral, and we play Win Greg’s Money. If you constantly check your social media you’re more likely to be stressed out, Nick Viall is going to star on this season’s DWTS, and Serena Williams surprises people at Dolores Park on the tennis court.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: