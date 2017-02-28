WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.28.17)

February 28, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, DWTS, Fernando and Greg, oscars, Serena Williams

Greg did something that Jason finds unethical this morning, a Biggest Loser trainer had a heart attack, and we have an inside look at the Oscars swag bags. The dictionary added new words including “yaaaas” and “sausage party”, a deleted tweet from the Oscars best picture mistake goes viral, and we play Win Greg’s Money. If you constantly check your social media you’re more likely to be stressed out, Nick Viall is going to star on this season’s DWTS, and Serena Williams surprises people at Dolores Park on the tennis court.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live