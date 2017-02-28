Star Wars Producer J. J. Abrams Predicts Mark Hamill To Win An Oscar

(99.7 NOW) – It’s possible Star Wars executive producer J.J. Abrams is so in tuned in the ways of the Force. As he already predicted an Academy Award nomination for Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

The eighth film of the Star Wars Saga, “The Last Jedi” is slated to open in theaters in mid-December 2017 and Abrams tells New York Daily News he feels confident Hamill will take home an Oscar or feel disappointed at a loss.

“I think we are all going to be very upset if he does not win an Oscar, and no one more upset than Mark,” Abrams tells the New York Daily News at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles.

Best known for playing the iconic son of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, Hamill’s character Luke arrived on-screen at the very last minutes of 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with absolutely no dialogue. The Oakland-native, is also known for his devilishly insane rendition of “Batman” villain, The Joker on the animated series.

“He is hysterically funny,” Abrams went on to say about Hamill. “He has done comedy. He is an amazing guy — he can do anything.”

Hamill was last seen on the television screen, reprising his role as another DC Comics villain, The Trickster on The CW’s action series The Flash.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.