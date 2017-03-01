‘Beauty and the Beast’ Features Disney’s First Gay Character

Director Bill Condon revealed the character of Le Fou in the film is gay.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, Condon explained:

“Le Fou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its pay-off at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

In the film, Le Fou is played by Josh Gadd (Frozen, Love & Other Drugs, The Wedding Ringer) and Gaston is portrayed by Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, Fast & Furious 6).

Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters on March 17, 2017.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.