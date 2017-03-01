Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.01.17)

The guys discuss Ash Wednesday and lent, Lady Gaga has replaced Beyonce at Coachella, and snail slime is the new beauty trend. Weird News Wednesday involves an alive dead guy, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are done, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Physical first dates are getting more popular, listeners call in to tell us how they feel about these kinds of dates, and Oprah Winfrey might be running for President in the future.

