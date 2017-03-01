Joey Bada$$ Says He’d Beat Tupac in a Rap Battle

By Radio.com Staff

Joey Bada$$ says he’s a better rapper than Tupac Shakur.

In a new interview with Genius, the rapper discusses Black History Month and the historical black figures that have influenced his career. He sites Tupac as a major touchstone but believes it’s his time to shine.

“I believe every generation that comes after has the opportunity to outshine the previous generation,” Joey said. “Because they gave you their best. Now, they set the bar. It was like, ‘Oh that was your best? Ok.'”

“I believe I am one of the minds that ‘Pac said will spark to change the world,” he continues, referencing Tupac’s pronouncement that “I’m not saying I’m gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world.” Though the rapper is quick to qualify that he thinks it will be someone after him who will actually change the world.

If it came down to a rap battle between the two Joey says he would win. “I already know I’m a better rapper than Tupac is. That’s just facts. One-on-one battle, I’ll flame ‘Pac,” he concludes.

