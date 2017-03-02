Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Expecting Baby Girl

By Robyn Collins

Congratulations to Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia who are expecting a baby girl.

“I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that.’ But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are,” Grammer tells People. “It’s sweet.”

“I take the role of being a father to a daughter very seriously,” he continued. “I think there’s something very special about that — there’s a lot about women’s empowerment right now; I think the coolest thing you can do is just raise a really strong daughter.”