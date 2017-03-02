Chance the Rapper Added as Essence Festival Headliner

By Hayden Wright

Some of music’s biggest stars will descend on the New Orleans Superdome this June for the Essence Festival. Chance the Rapper has just been announced as one of the headliners. He joins previously announced headliners Diana Ross and Mary J. Blige, representing a broad spectrum of music from today and yesterday.

Other artists on the lineup include John Legend, BJ the Chicago Kid, Daley, Elle Varner, Leela James and more. The festival takes place from June 30 to July 2.

Here’s a full list of acts:

2017 Mainstage Artists: Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Ari Lennox, Chaka Khan, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, Master P, No Limit Records’ Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk, Monica, Rhonda Ross, Solange and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

2017 Superlounge Artists: BJ the Chicago Kid, Daley, Doug E. Fresh, Elle Varner, Emily Estefan, Gallant, Jhené Aiko, June’s Diary, Kelly Price, Lalah Hathaway, Leela James, Lizzo, Michel’le, Moses Sumney, PJ, Sir the Baptist, Remy Ma, Ro James, Shaggy, Teyana Taylor, The Jones Girls featuring Shirley Jones, Tweet, Yuna.

For more details, see the Essense Fest official website.