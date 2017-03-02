Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.02.17)

The guys discuss when it’s acceptable to drive with your top down, Emma Watson instituted a no selfie rule with her fans, and YouTube announced its own streaming TV service. A list of bad social media habits hits home for some of the Morning Show crew, more drama from the Oscars mess up is revealed, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Greg gets mad at his friend for bringing his dogs over to his house, listeners call to tell us their opinions on dogs, and Matt Barnes is about to be a Golden State Warrior.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: