Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.03.17)

March 3, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Adele, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Katy Perry, neverland

Jason gives Greg grief for “humble bragging”, Neverland Ranch is back on the market, and Peeps Oreos are turning more than just peoples tongues pink. Weird News Wednesday involves a rat aboard a flight, Katy Perry broke the silence about her split with Orlando Bloom, and we get down ‘n dirty with Reality Wreck. An old hangover “cure” is proven to not work, listeners call in to tell us their hangover cures, and Adele is done with pyrotechnics at her shows.

