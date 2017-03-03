WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Iggy Azalea Debuts New Song ‘Can’t Lose’ with Lil Uzi Vert

The track will also be featured on her upcoming album 'Digital Distortion.' March 3, 2017 5:21 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

As promised, Iggy Azalea has released a new song, “Can’t Lose” feat. Lil Uzi Vert, on the Def Jam Direct Deposit Vol. 2 compilation.

The Australian rapper announced on Twitter yesterday that the track would debut today (March 3) and added that it will be included on her upcoming album Digital Distortion, the follow-up to her 2014 debut The New Classic.

“Can’t Lose,” which is supported by rapping and auto-tuned vocals by Lil Uzi Vert, rides a slow, lazy syncopated beat layered with swirling keyboards, skittering samples and a dreamy, effect-laden midsection.

It’s a welcome departure from the more traditional style fans have grown used to. ” I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes,” she tweeted. “I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

In a later tweet, Azalea added that she will be releasing additional new material throughout the month. “I know its been a long wait for my album – SORRY!,” she wrote.

The long wait has been due in part to her public breakup with ex-fiancé, L.A. Laker Nick Young, who, it was revealed, cheated on her. The couple broke up June 16 and soon after the news broke that Young’s ex-girlfriend Keonna Green was pregnant with their second child.

Listen to “Can’t Lose” below:

