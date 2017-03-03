Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott ‘Go Off’ for ‘Fate of the Furious’

By Hayden Wright

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters on April 14, but the release is gearing up with selected singles from the movie soundtrack. First up is Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and Quavo (of Migos) who contributed “Go Off” to the film. The video employs the Fast and Furious aesthetic with hot cars, explosions, and death-defying stunts. Footage for the video is interspersed with clips from the actual movie, featuring Vin Diesel.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll hear more from the Fate of the Furious soundtrack: Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila Cabello recorded “Hey Ma” which drops March 10. “Good Life” featuring G-Eazy and Kehlani debuts March 17. Other artists on the soundtrack include Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Bassnectar, Lil Yachty, Jeremih and more.

Here’s a full track list from the Fate of the Furious soundtrack: