Tommy Page, Former Pop Star And Pandora VP Dies

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Tommy Page, singer, songwriter and music industry executive, was found dead of an apparent suicide Friday, March 3rd. He was 46.

Page climbed from 16-year old nightclub coatroom attendee to hit songwriter to a respected record executive.

Ultimately releasing 7 full-length solo albums, Page enjoyed early success co-writing the hit “I’ll Be Your Everything” with New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

According to the Associated Press, Page previously led artist partnerships, branded content and events at Oakland-based Pandora. Later as an industry executive at Warner Bros. Records, Page would help guide the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day. From there he would move on to Publisher at Billboard then Head of Music Partnerships at Pandora. In 2016 Page self-released a CD of his greatest ballads titled My Favorites.

New Kids members Jordan Knight and Donnie Wahlberg, along with Josh Groban dispatched messages about their friend.

A kind and wonderful man who helped me a lot early on. Helped pick my first singles. He was and is so loved. RIP my friend. https://t.co/GgaGwoieuA — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 4, 2017

In your darkness I pray you now find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage — Jonathan Knight-Rodr (@JonathanRKnight) March 4, 2017



Page leaves behind his husband Charlie and their three children.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.