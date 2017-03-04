WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Tommy Page, Former Pop Star And Pandora VP Dies

Page also guided the careers of artists like Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban & Green Day. March 4, 2017 6:05 AM
Filed Under: death, New Kids On The Block, Pandora, Tommy Page

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Tommy Page, singer, songwriter and music industry executive, was found dead of an apparent suicide Friday, March 3rd. He was 46.

Page climbed from 16-year old nightclub coatroom attendee to hit songwriter to a respected record executive.

Ultimately releasing 7 full-length solo albums, Page enjoyed early success co-writing the hit “I’ll Be Your Everything” with New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

According to the Associated Press, Page previously led artist partnerships, branded content and events at Oakland-based Pandora. Later as an industry executive at Warner Bros. Records, Page would help guide the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day. From there he would move on to Publisher at Billboard then Head of Music Partnerships at Pandora. In 2016 Page self-released a CD of his greatest ballads titled My Favorites.

New Kids members Jordan Knight and Donnie Wahlberg, along with Josh Groban dispatched messages about their friend.


Page leaves behind his husband Charlie and their three children.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

