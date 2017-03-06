WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression

March 6, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

(997NOW) – Model Chrissy Teigen revealed to Glamour Magazine the struggles she faced when she battled postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter. In April 2016, Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their baby girl, Luna.

The co-host of Lip Sync Battle said she discovered she was suffering postpartum depression in December and has been difficult to work on the show as a result.

Teigen is taking the steps to recovery by going to therapy and taking an antidepressants.

She is now revealing her struggle to so that others don’t feel alone and that it “can happen to anybody.”

