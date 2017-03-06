Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.06.17)

Fernando and Greg start your show with a recap of the crazy weather in the Bay Area from this weekend, Adele reveals a not-so-secret secret on stage, and Jason’s talking about women’s Brawny paper towels in What’s Trending. A man in Walnut Creek is attacked yet again by some geese, we go down to Big Reid’s neighborhood to see what people think about Burger King purchasing Popeye’s, and callers chime in about how far they’re willing to travel to keep seeing their hair stylist. Louis Tomlinson from One Direction had a scuffle with paparazzi at LAX over the weekend and America’s Got Talent might have locked down a new host after Nick Cannon’s announcement that he’s leaving the show.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: