All Pink Starburst Packs Are Coming Soon!

If pink (strawberry) is your favorite Starburst, you are in luck.
The “All Pink Packs” will be available for a limited time starting April at most retailers.
“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,'” said Matt Montei, Senior Director of Confections at Wrigley, told Mashable. “The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”
A few lucky people have already gotten their hands on them and shared it on social media.
