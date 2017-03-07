WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.07.17)

March 7, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Louis Tomlinson, tom brady

Alec Baldwin is going to end his Donald Trump impressions soon and MAC Cosmetics has been giving spotlight to a new look called “lollipop lips”. Jason has a new obsession that we find hilarious, the paparazzi guy who messed with Louis Tomlinson is known for bothering celebs, and we play Win Greg’s Money. The guys talk about getting excited to get drivers licenses at  young age,  listeners call in about their teens driving, and Tom Brady is helping out with peoples diets.

