Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.07.17)

Alec Baldwin is going to end his Donald Trump impressions soon and MAC Cosmetics has been giving spotlight to a new look called “lollipop lips”. Jason has a new obsession that we find hilarious, the paparazzi guy who messed with Louis Tomlinson is known for bothering celebs, and we play Win Greg’s Money. The guys talk about getting excited to get drivers licenses at young age, listeners call in about their teens driving, and Tom Brady is helping out with peoples diets.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: