Fresh back from their performance on “Live With Kelly” 99 Percent stopped by 99.7 [NOW!] to talk with Big Reid about what they have been up too, new music, and teaming up with Nick Cannon!

The guys from 99 Percent have been dope for years! Finally the national stage is starting to take notice since they teamed up with HIT MAKER Flo Rida on their new single “Cake” and they show no signs of slowing down anytime soon!