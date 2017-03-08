Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.08.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

March 8, 2017 9:15 AM
Happy International Women’s Day, Todd Chrisley is under investigation for dodging taxes, and Starburst is finally releasing a bag of the pink ones only. Weird News Wednesday involves a man found dead under a pile of adult magazines, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. In honor of the movie ‘Get Out’, listeners to call in to comment on ridiculous things white people say to black people, and Ed Sheeran is starting a boy band.

