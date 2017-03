On today’s Side Show Heklina is back from her big premiere in LA giving us all the juicy red carpet details. The team also talk about a portrait of Heklina as Dorothy Zbornak posted up at Strut SF in the Castro. We also get New York drag legend Coco Peru on the phone to talk about what she’s doing in San Francisco this week.

