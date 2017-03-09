Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.09.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

March 9, 2017 9:14 AM
Greg re-watched Moonlight a second time, Ed Sheeran responds to ‘lazy journalism’ of Taylor Swift dating reports, and a new movie theater encourages kids to play while their parents watch. One library is teaching kids how to do every day things like finances and resumes, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are postponing their divorce, and we play Win Greg’s Money. We talk about crazy TV deaths, listeners share their most devastating character deaths, and one athlete doesn’t know much about sports.

