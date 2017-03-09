Justin Timberlake: Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ was Album of the Year

By Hayden Wright

Justin Timberlake spent some time corresponding with a fan on Twitter last night and revealed some insights into his taste and plans for 2017. One disgruntled fan said,” “while I’M AT IT, i’m gonna need an album soon because i’m getting tired of letting the 20/20 Experience play. I need some new JT!!”

Justin replied that new music is “on the way.” JT also rose above the Beyoncé vs. Adele debate to crown his own favorite album of 2016.

“While I’m at it…” he wrote, “Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE.#NotFakeNews.”

There you have it: Expect a new Timberlake album sometime soon and until then, ditch The 20/20 Experience for Franke Ocean’s Blonde.

