Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.10.17)

Jason makes fun of the guys for wearing shorts today, a promo for the new season of KUWTK is out, and a new browser extension can help get rid of annoying co-workers. One of our own employees got viral from an airline incident, new details of Taylor Swift’s stalker are revealed, and Reality Wreck is back. We talk about our main de-stressers, listeners call in to tell us how they relieve their stress, and Steph Curry is now acting in a commercial.

