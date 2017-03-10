WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.10.17)

March 10, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, KUWTK, steph curry, Taylor Swift

Jason makes fun of the guys for wearing shorts today, a promo for the new season of KUWTK is out, and a new browser extension can help get rid of annoying co-workers. One of our own employees got viral from an airline incident, new details of Taylor Swift’s stalker are revealed, and Reality Wreck is back. We talk about our main de-stressers, listeners call in to tell us how they relieve their stress, and Steph Curry is now acting in a commercial.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


