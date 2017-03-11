‘Sister Sledge’ Founding Member, Joni Sledge Dead At 60

NEW YORK (997 NOW) — Founding member of the 70’s disco girl group, ‘Sister Sledge,’ Joni Sledge has died at 60 years old. Joni was found dead at her Phoenix, Arizona home by a friend on Friday, March 10th, according to the group’s publicist, Biff Warren. Though she was not ill at the time, a cause of death was not yet determined.

Sister Sledge is best known for the hit song “We Are Family” in 1979. The song celebrated their sisterhood, but naturally became an anthem that represented unity and female empowerment. The song was nominated for a GRAMMY and the album sold over a million copies.

Joni is survived by her son, her sisters and of course, her family.

We love you Joni. pic.twitter.com/6Zxj6gLoQh — Sister Sledge (@SisterSledge_) March 12, 2017

Read more at cbsSF.com



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.