Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.13.17)

The guys talk about the inconvenience of time change, Ed Sheeran will be starring on the next season of Game of Thrones, and the Get Out Challenge has taken the internet by storm. Jackie does something at work that irks her co-workers, Tyra Banks is replacing Nick Cannon as host of America’s Got Talent, and we present a new segment called Tinder Trash. Would a death at a house deter you from buying that house, Get Out scored another 21 million in the box office, and the NCAA brackets are back to cause a scene in the office.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: