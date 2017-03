1. Ivanka Trump‘s clothing line has seen a major online increase in sales.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Tyra Banks is replacing Nick Cannon on America’s Got Talent.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Ed Sheeran will be guest starring in Game of Thrones.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg