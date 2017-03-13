Migos Make History Class Cool

By Radio.com Staff

One Atlanta teacher is using Migos to make history class cool.

David Yancey re-worked the trio’s “Bad and Boujee” with lyrics about the Civil War and re-dubbed it “Mad and Losing.”

“I am a middle school social studies teacher and I try my best to engage the students where they are,” Yancey told Complex. “I try to build rapport, teach the material, and ultimately bridge the gap. Too often teachers just tell students to learn things because we say so, but instead we need to meet them where they are. I ask the students the song that the kids are into and I adjust the content to match.”

Check out Yancey’s creative performance below.