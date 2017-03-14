WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.14.17)

March 14, 2017 9:34 AM
The Bay is experiencing the hottest temperatures of the year, the guys discuss successful spinoff shows, and clear knee mom jeans are the new hot trend. Your breakfast foods could be killing you, we have our Bachelor expert on the line to discuss the show, and we play Win Greg’s Money. A pilot proposed and puked at the same time during his flight, listeners call to tell us about their embarrassing proposals, and Beyonce may have revealed her twins sex accidentally.

