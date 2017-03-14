WATCH: Dave Chappelle Netflix Specials Trailer

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

March 14, 2017 8:47 AM
Netflix is giving us a taste of the two new stand-up specials from Dave Chappelle.

They mark his first concert specials in 12 years and both premiere on Netflix on March 21.

Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin was filmed in Los Angeles in March 2016 while Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas was filmed at Austin City Limits Live in April 2015.

A third special is in the works for a yet-to-be-released date.

 

