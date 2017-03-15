Coldplay, Sam Smith Support War Child in ‘Enough is Enough’ Campaign

By Robyn Collins

Chris Martin, Sam Smith and Florence Welch are just a few of the celebrities who have publicly supported the War Child UK charity.

The musicians have shared the charity’s new “Enough is Enough,” video. It is the story of one 17-year-old girl and her family’s experience trying to escape Syria in the seventh year of war.

The video came out at the same time as a new report from War Child: “Six Years On – A War on Syria’s Children,” which states that 400,000 people have been killed, including 55,000 children, since the war began on March 15, 2011.

The report focused on a teenager named Fatima. “Fatima and her family were forced to flee their home when conflict broke out in Syria, and she now lives as a refugee in Jordan,” it states. “Fatima describes the trauma that her family has been forced to endure, losing their homes, livelihoods, and Fatima’s brother, who was killed in the conflict.”

Numerous movie and music stars were touched by Fatima’s story, including Martin, Smith, actor Jude Law, War Child Global Ambassador actress Carey Mulligan, Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford, Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, James Bay and comedian Michael McIntyre.

