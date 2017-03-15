Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.15.17)

Greg throws shade at the East Coast for their weather, and Levis and Google have teamed up to create a “smart” jacket. Weird News Wednesday involves a drunk man looking for a wishing well, Ben Affleck admitted to going to rehab, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. A man who received a cat as a tip still has it 17 years later, listeners call in to tell us the weirdest tips they ever gave/got, and everyone’s talking about the ‘This Is Us’ season finale.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: