WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.15.17)

March 15, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: ben affleck, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, This Is Us

Greg throws shade at the East Coast for their weather, and Levis and Google have teamed up to create a “smart” jacket. Weird News Wednesday involves a drunk man looking for a wishing well, Ben Affleck admitted to going to rehab, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. A man who received a cat as a tip still has it 17 years later, listeners call in to tell us the weirdest tips they ever gave/got, and everyone’s talking about the ‘This Is Us’ season finale.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live