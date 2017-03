After sitting down with Big Reid a two weeks ago 99 Percent dropped the video for their song with Flo Rida “Cake”as promised and its pretty awesome! Featuring some of social media’s biggest stars like Baby Ariel plus the guys from 99 Percent riding in the back of an armored truck THIS VIDEO IS DOPE! Expect a lot from 99 Percent and expect the same HITS from Flo Rida!

Watch the interview with 99 Percent as they talk about working with Nick Cannon, performing on Live With Kelly and MORE!