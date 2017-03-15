WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Get Ready For Green Krispy Kremes On St. Patrick’s Day

March 15, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Krispy Kreme, St Patricks Day

The doughnut giant is getting in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day by temporarily changing their iconic Original Glazed to the O’riginal Glazed.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed®, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a statement.

If you want to be a hero to your coworkers, friends, or family on St. Patrick’s Day, here are the local locations!

Brentwood – 2530 Sand Creek Rd.
Concord – 1991 Diamond Blvd
Daly City – 1575 Sullivan Ave.
Fremont – 43835 Pacific Commons
Mountain View – 2146 Leghorn Street
Pinole – 2800 Pinole Valley Rd., #E
San Jose – 121 Curtner Ave. Suite 40
Santa Clara – 3133 Mission College Boulevard
Union City – 32450 Dyer Street

 

feet Get Ready For Green Krispy Kremes On St. Patricks DayBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live