Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.16.17)

March 16, 2017 9:10 AM
The guys discuss Jackie’s dental issues, Nick Viall and his new wife are not getting along, and a new string cheese company is coming out with some unconventional flavors. We all give out our ‘humble brags’, Selena Gomez explains why she deleted Instagram from her phone, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call to tell us about their obsession with their phones, Mandy Moore is explaining why the finale of This Is Us happened the way it did, and more has unraveled in the Andrew ‘I’m not gay no more’ Caldwell case.

