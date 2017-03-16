WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Filming Begins On ‘Winchester’ In San Jose

March 16, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: filming, Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, movie, Mystery House, Sarah Winchester, Winchester Mystery House

(997NOW) – Filming began Wednesday in San Jose at the Winchester Mystery House for an upcoming movie about the South Bay’s famous 160-room home and it’s resident Sarah Winchester.

Winchester stars Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester, Jason Clarke, best known for his roles in Zero Dark Thirty and Terminator Genisys, Sarah Snook (Steve Jobs) and Angus Sampson (Mad Max: Fury Road).

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Actress Helen Mirren attends the 43rd Chaplin Award Gala on April 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Helen Mirren (credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)


sarah winchester Filming Begins On Winchester In San Jose

Sarah Winchester (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Early last year, Tim O’Day, spokesman for the Winchester Mystery House told KCBS radio that according to the legend, a medium told Sarah Winchester her family was being haunted by the people killed by the rifles that bore her family name.

In order to keep herself safe, Winchester was told she needed to keep adding rooms to her Queen Anne property in San Jose. The storyline for the film draws from this popular and spooky tale.

According to the Mercury News, Mirren and Clarke will not be in San Jose anytime soon. Some of their shots are currently taking place in Melbourne, Australia. More filming with the cast is set for May 2017. However, it is not known which cast members will be in town.

Winchester is set to release in theaters 2018.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

