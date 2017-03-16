WINNING WEEKEND: ED SHEERAN – WORLD TOUR 2017

All weekend, win tix to see Ed Sheeran’s World Tour 2017 coming to the Bay Area – August 2nd at the Oracle Arena.

Listen for a NEW Winning Word EVERY HOUR, 12p – 7p.

HOW TO WIN:

❶ Text the hourly Winning Word to 9-6-7-5-0 for your chance at winning.

❷ Click here to register online. OFFICIAL RULES

ED SHEERAN

WORLD TOUR 2017

August 2nd at the Oracle Arena – Oakland

Tickets On-Sale Friday, March 17th at 10 am.

Click here for tickets and show information.