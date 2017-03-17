5 Best Songs on Rick Ross’ ‘Rather You Than Me’

By Rahul Lal

Rick Ross dug deep into his contacts list for his new album, Rather You Than Me, which is out today: guests include Raphael Saadiq, Nas, Young Thug, Future, Gucci Mane, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, Dej Loaf, Anthony Hamilton and even Chris Rock. It’s been two years since Renzel has given us an album and this one does not disappoint. Here are our five favorite songs from Rather You Than Me.

“Idols Become Rivals” feat. Chris Rock – The song takes shots at Cash Money Records’ owner Birdman over the dispute with Lil’ Wayne. Exposing Birdman for not paying producers like DJ Khaled, Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch, he goes in to defend his brother Weezy and rather than coming at Birdman with an angry tone, Ross comes in more sad and disappointed. “You would give us self-esteem and motivate our drive/But was in our pocket by the time we count to five/I pray you find kindness in your heart for Wayne/His entire life he gave you what that was the game/I watched that whole debacle so I’m part to blame/Last request: can all producers please get paid?” Ouch.

“Powers That Be” feat. Nas – Chris Rock appears on this track as well, opening with an O.J. Simpson joke. Pairing him with the rap legend Nas, Rozay doesn’t disappoint as the two create an old-school feel on a new-school beat. Nas even went so far to give us a little throwback putting together words like “cheddar breed jealousy” which will remind classic hip-hop fans of the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Ten Crack Commandments.”

“Dead Presidents” feat. Future, Jeezy, Yo Gotti – This is the heavy-hitter everyone expects from Ricky Ross each album. His style of rap takes you back to the days he was yelling out “I’m the boss” on every track and adds in a verse from Future reminiscent of his classic 2015 album DS2. If you’re looking to turn up on a Friday night, this is the track.

“Maybach Music V” feat. Dej Loaf – It’s been some time since we’ve heard Dej Loaf get on a big record but she killed this one. Her voice is so unique and unmistakable and while she raps about love and finding the one that will get her “ring finger doin’ the double-dutch,” she does it in her own unmistakable way, talking about coming from Chevys to Maybachs. Best part of it all, Ross admits that his muse has him listening to Boyz II Men.

“Apple of My Eye” feat. Raphael Saadiq – This song will make you forget what era of hip-hop you’re in. Ross gets as personal as he can in the classic song with the R&B legend talking about his own personal failures and even some of the things he regrets in his life. The instrumental is one of the most unique in hip-hop today and seems to have elements of live brass, percussion, strings and woodwinds to all go along with a classic background vocal. Rick Ross is clearly happy to be where he is at in life and expresses it to no end during this song.