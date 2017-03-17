Criminal Minds’ Shemar Moore Is Back For Season Finale

(997 NOW) – A year after leaving the hit CBS crime series, Shemar Moore is returning to Criminal Minds for the season finale.

Moore took to Facebook to share his comeback as FBI agent Derek Morgan. “My secret is out !!!! I’m excited to say your Baby Boy will be back to play with my Criminal Minds family for the season 12 Finale!!”

On Thursday, the network announced Moore will appear on the last episode of the 12th season. The show’s criminal behavioral analysis team gets a lead in a case where Agent Morgan’s help is desperately needed.

Criminal Minds season finale will air on CBS, locally KPIX 5 on May 10th.

