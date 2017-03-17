Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.17.17)

Greg throws shade at everyone for their lack of green, Tyra Banks is back to hosting America’s Next Top Model, and Sephora’s latest app update allows you to try on makeup virtually. Caitlyn Jenner is rumored to be joining the Real Housewives cast, and the guys do Reality Wreck. One teacher came in to school drunk, listeners call in about their crazy teachers, and people are over the Walking Dead.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: