Hasbro Drops From Wheelbarrow, Boot And Thimble From Monopoly

The three classic tokens are being replaced by the T-Rex, Penguin, and Rubber Ducky tokens after a fan vote.

In January, Hasbro let the fans choose the next generation of Monopoly token in an online contest that drew over 4 million votes.

Out of the 64 choices, the top 8 choices were Scottie Dog, Car, Top Hat, Cat, Battleship, T-Rex, Penguin, and Rubber Ducky tokens.

That left the Wheelbarrow, Boot And Thimble tokens out of luck. But let’s be honest, the T-Rex token is pretty cool.

“The MONOPOLY Token Madness Vote was our biggest fan-powered program to date and the global MONOPOLY community has spoken!” said Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming. “The next generation of tokens clearly represents the interests of our fans around the world and we’re proud to have our iconic game impacted by the people that feel most passionate about playing it.”

Thre final rankings were:

Scottie Dog Token T-Rex Token Top Hat Token Car Token Rubber Ducky Token Cat Token Penguin Token Battleship Token

