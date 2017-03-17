WATCH: Disney Updates On Progress Of The Star Wars-Themed Lands

Disney is giving us another little sneak peek at the construction progress of the Star Wars-themed lands.

The 14-acre lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will feature an immersive Star Wars experience including a ride that puts you in the pilot seat of the Millennium Falcon.

In the short video, we see how a simple metal skeleton will eventually be a life-sized AT-AT.

The Star Wars-themed lands are set to open in in 2019.

