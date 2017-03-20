‘American Crime Story’ Casts Penélope Cruz As Donatella Versace

(RADIO ALICE) – Academy Award-winner Penélope Cruz is set to play Donatella Versace in the third installment of FX’ American Crime Story. As the first season of the series focused on the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, this time around the high profile murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, Donatella’s brother in 1997 will be explored.

Best known for his roles in Zero Dark Thirty and The Bourne Ultimatum, Édgar Ramírez will play Gianni Versace. Darren Criss of Glee fame will play Versace’s murderer, Andrew Cunanan. Early reports had singer Lady Gaga up for the role of Donatella, however executive producer Ryan Murphy shot down those rumors.

The 10-episode third season of American Crime Story is said to air on FX early 2018.

