Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.20.17)

March 20, 2017 9:19 AM
Happy first day of Spring, Donald Trump kicked One Direction out of his hotel, and today is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen. Greg accidentally got super high this weekend, the season premiere of KUWTK has everyone talking, and we reveal our Tinder Trash picks. Fernando and Greg called someone a chubby chaser, the Morning Show crew call the guys out for being mean to them on a daily basis, and the FBI is involved in Tom Brady’s lost jersey.

