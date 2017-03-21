WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.21.17)

March 21, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, DWTS, Fernando and Greg, steph curry, tom brady

The guys talk about a possible surprise storm, DWTS has caused some controversy, and a python is now a certified masseuse. A weird new diet is the latest trend, Dave Chappelle’s feelings have been hurt, and Tom Brady’s jersey has been recovered. Listeners call in to tell us about their favorite board games, Ellen has been hospitalized for a wine related incident, and Steph Curry ranks number 5 in celebrity emojis.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


