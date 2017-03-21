‘Mean Girls’ Musical To Debut In Washington D.C.

(xxx) – A stage adaptation of the hit movie Mean Girls is set to premiere at The National Theatre in Washington DC.

Tina Fey’s story, based on her screenplay for the film, includes music from Jeff Richmond, best known for his music on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. With lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Nell Benjamin of Legally Blonde fame. The musical is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, Tony Award-winner for The Book of Mormon. It is still unknown as to who has been cast.

The 2004 film tells the story of a teenager who attends public school for the first time and befriends the popular clique of girls called “The Plastics.” She soon realizes how shallow and treacherous the group actually is. The film starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried as “The Plastics.”

The musical is set to start in Washington DC and runs October 31st through December 3rd.

Watch the trailer for the film:





